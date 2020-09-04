Akufo-Addo assures Nigerians of review of $1m traders’ levy

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday assured Nigerian traders in the country that the government would consider the resolutions reached at a meeting between Nigerian and Ghanaian lawmakers in Accra.

Akufo-Addo stated this when the Speaker of Ghanaian Parliament, Mike Oquaye, led his Nigerian counterpart, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a courtesy visit to the president’s office at the Jubilee House, Accra.

At the meeting held at the Ghanaian Parliament House, the Ghanaians resolved to review the law that makes it compulsory for foreigners to have $1m as capital base in order to operate businesses in the country.

Gbajabiamila on Wednesday led a House delegation on a two-day diplomatic mission to Ghana in a bid to resolve the dispute the two countries.

The two countries had sought modalities to resolve the dispute and provide an enabling environment for foreign traders in the West African nation.

The Ghanaian president, who expressed satisfaction with Gbajabiamila’s visit, proposed the establishment of a Nigeria-Ghana Business Council for both countries.

