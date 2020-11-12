Akufo-Addo declares seven days of national mourning for Rawlings

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday declared seven days of national mourning in honour of former President Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday morning.

In a statement issued by the presidency in Accra, Akufo-Addo said: “I have directed that all national flags should fly at half mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country and I have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday 13th November 2020.”

He described as great sadness the death of the revolutionary leader.

According to the president, Rawlings died at 10.10 a.m. (GMT) on Thursday at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where he was treated after a short illness.

Akufo-Addo said: “I convey the deep sympathies of the government and the people of Ghana to his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and the family of the late president in these difficult times.”

READ ALSO: Ex-Ghanaian president, Jerry Rawling, dies of Covid-19

The president declared that he had suspended his political campaign in memory of Rawlings.

Ghana will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

Akufo-Addo said the government would work closely with the family of the late president on the arrangements for “a fitting funeral” for him.

“A great tree has fallen, Ghana is poorer for this loss,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions