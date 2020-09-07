Akufo-Addo emerges ECOWAS chairman

The Ghanaian President, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Akufo-Addo was elected at the 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niamey, Niger.

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, who also attended the summit, warned ECOWAS leaders against elongating their tenure in office beyond constitutional limits.

The Ghana Ministry of Information confirmed Akufo-Addo’s election as ECOWAS chairman on its Twitter handle.

The ministry wrote: “President @NAkufoAddo has just been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit, which is being held in Niamey, capital of Niger.”

