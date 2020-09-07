International Latest

Akufo-Addo emerges ECOWAS chairman

September 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ghanaian President, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Akufo-Addo was elected at the 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niamey, Niger.

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, who also attended the summit, warned ECOWAS leaders against elongating their tenure in office beyond constitutional limits.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS endorses Okonjo-Iweala for WTO job

The Ghana Ministry of Information confirmed Akufo-Addo’s election as ECOWAS chairman on its Twitter handle.

The ministry wrote: “President @NAkufoAddo has just been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit, which is being held in Niamey, capital of Niger.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */