Akume cites lopsided representation at 2014 national confab as reason report was dumped

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said the lopsided representation at the 2014 National Conference may be the reason the report of the outcome of the conference was dumped.

According to the minister, the appointments into the conference were such that delegates from the south were more in number than those from the north, which he said was not proper.

Akume disclosed this at the presidential stakeholders meeting held in Makurdi, while responding to calls by Benue stakeholders and Governor Samuel Ortom that the conference report be revisited or a Sovereign National Conference be convened to discuss the various challenges facing the country.

“When you talk of a Sovereign National Conference in a situation where you have a democratically elected National Assembly you may run into problems, who is going to take charge. These things have been tried in the past and they failed.

“Even the National Conference of 2014 had it own problems. The number of the people who came from the south outnumbered those from the north by over 160. The membership strength was not fair to the north.

“Any way that report was compiled by who? I did not know those who represented me. I was a Senator representing the Benue North-West district. Some people were hand-picked to go and draft a report and of course, the National Assembly rejected”, Akume said.

The minister, while lamenting the damage done to the nation’s economy during the #EndSARS protests in part of the country, said the protest which started peacefully was hijacked by hoodlums who visited mayhem on various states of the federation.

He however commended Governor Ortom for ensuring that the protest in the state was peaceful, pointing out that the federal government had initiated various youth empowerment programmes to uplift the condition of Nigerian youths.

He urged Nigerian youth to take advantage of the initiative to better their lot.

Governor Ortom, while delivering his welcome speech, observed that some of the issues raised by the aggrieved youths were accumulated wrongs meted on people by successive governments, waring that leaders must engage the youths in all honesty otherwise the situation may consume both the leaders and the led.

