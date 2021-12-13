Akume will return to PDP like a prodigal son – Ayu

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, predicted the defection of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, to the party.

Ayu stated this when he received a member of the House of Representatives representing Gboko/Tarka constituency, Dr. John Dyegh, into the party at a ceremony in the area.

He said: “Your lost son, George Akume, is coming back to the PDP. I am saying this based on what I know.

“He will come back to the PDP as a prodigal son.

“I earlier prophesied that Akume would hold a broom and he did. Now, I am prophesying that he will come back to the PDP.

“When he comes back, do not reject him but make sure you rehabilitate him because where he is now, he is not thinking straight.

“He was a lost son, a prodigal son. Only rehabilitate him and make sure he thinks properly.”

READ ALSO: APC will collapse by March 2022 – Ayu

The former Senate President described Dyegh as a prodigal son who had seen the light and returned home.

He urged the PDP to heartily receive him and accord him all the necessary support.

In his remark, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in all facets, hence the return of Dyegh and other defectors to the PDP.

Ortom assured the defectors that they would all be treated fairly.

Earlier, Dyegeh said he rejoined the PDP because of the national chairman and Ortom who has been constructing massive projects in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now