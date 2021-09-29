Connect with us

Akunyili husband’s killers will not escape justice – Buhari

Published

37 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, widower of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

Akunyili was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Anambra on Tuesday.

He was returning from Enugu where he took part in an event held in honour of his late wife when the hoodlums struck.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President assured the grieving family that the perpetrators of the heinous act would face both the judgment of God and man.

READ ASLO: IPOB denies reports of masterminding Akunyili’s murder

He urged security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians.

The President said he had fond memories of working with the late NAFDAC chief at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), adding that Nigerians would never forget the “amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.”

