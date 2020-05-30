AKWA IBOM: 2 Council Chairmen suspended over alleged misconduct

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has indefinitely suspended the chairmen of two local government areas in the state over alleged misconduct and administrative inefficiency.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, announced the suspension of the two chairmen of Nsit Atai Local Government Council, Lady Emem Ibanga and that of Uyo, Elder Imo Okon, on Friday.

The suspension of the two chairmen came after Victor Ekwere, Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions, and Mark Esset, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair presented their reports on the two chairmen in question.

Elder Okon, who is facing allegations of mismanagement of the council finances and failing to honour an invitation to appear before the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy, was also accused of refusing to heed Governor Udom Emmanuel’s directives regarding the welfare of council officials.

Ibanga on the other hand was accused of being involved in defamatory publication, inefficient disbursement of funds appropriated by the house and non-release of official vehicle to the Council’s Vice Chairman.

After the report was submitted, the House directed Vice Chairmen of the councils, Mr. Idorenyin Effiong Inyang and Ukai Udeme Emmanuel to take over immediately pending the conclusion of investigations on the allegations against Elder Okon and Ibanga.

