Akwa Ibom announces dates for school resumption

The Akwa Ibom State Government has fixed September 21, 2020, to commence resumption processes for academic activities in the state-owned university, college of education and public primary schools.

Similarly, 28th September has been fixed for the resumption of full academic activities in secondary schools while the state-owned Polytechnic will commence academic activities on the 5th of October, 2020.

The State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, announced this while briefing newsmen at the Government House, after resolutions of the state Executive Council meeting on Friday, in Uyo.

Ememobong said that the State Executive Council had directed private schools in the state to initiate preparations for resumption of full academic activities from September 21, 2020 and to review compliance with COVID-19 protocols with parents.

He also emphasised that resumption for public primary schools was strictly for Primary 6 pupils, to enable them prepare for the forthcoming Common Entrance Examination.

“Primary schools are to commence processes for resumption of pupils in the exiting class on the 21st of September, 2020. This is to enable them prepare for the Common Entrance Examination.

“Public secondary schools are to reopen on the 28th of September while private schools are to commence processes for their resumption on the 21st of September.

“All private schools must ensure full compliance with the government-set COVID-19 protocols and review same with parents.

“The State University will commence processes for resumption of academic activities on the 21st of September, 2020, while the state owned polytechnic will resume for full academic activities on the 5th of October.

“The state College of Education in Afaha Nsit will commence preparations for resumption on the 21st of September,” he said.

Speaking further, Ememobong hinted that the Council also directed immediate commencement of construction work on the water- logged portion of the IBB Avenue in Uyo.

He told newsmen that contract for the road rehabilitation had been awarded, adding that modalities have been put in place for the commencement of the project and that the council has directed the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Charles Udoh to keep an eye on the project to ensure job specification and early completion.

Ememobong said that the Executive Council also congratulated the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko Esq. on his elevation as the first Live Bencher from Akwa Ibom state, wishing him successes in his legal profession.

