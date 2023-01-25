Akwa Ibom APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide, Ita Enang

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Akwa Ibom State has confirmed the expulsion of Senator Ita Enang, a former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, due to anti-party activities.

His dismissal occurred shortly after an Abuja appeal court had affirmed Akanimo Udofia as the party’s nominee for governor in the State’s 2023 general election.

Enang’s dismissal has been approved by the party’s state working committee, according to a letter from the state party’s chairman, Hon. (Obong) Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, to the ward chairman of the party in Eastern Ward 2, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

According to the letter, the expulsion followed a petition against Enang over anti-party activities and disobedience to party directives.

Dated January 24, the letter reads: “The State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has received a copy of the above letter addressed to Senator Ita Solomon Enang, in respect of his anti-party activities and disobedience to the lawful directives of the party,” the letter reads in part.

“The anti-party activities among others include his indulgence with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State and his willful but unlawful disobedience of the directives of our great party, the APC.

“After a free and fair gubernatorial primary election conducted by the party, which he lost without showing good spirit of sportsmanship, Senator Ita Solomon Enang had engaged in an endless litigation against the candidate who won and the party. In the process, fully doing the bidding of the PDP to put a clog in the wheel of our progress as a party. The clandestine meetings he holds with opposition party, the PDP, and after such meetings, drumming support for them, are not without notice by his vigilant ward and chapter officers of our great party.

“Consequently, I write on behalf of the State Working Committee (SWC) to ratify the decision of the disciplinary committee of the All Progressives Congress; that, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, be and is hereby expelled from the All Progressives Congress.”

