Akwa Ibom APC, Ogun PDP omitted as INEC unveils 2023 governorship candidates (SEE LIST)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the governorship and state House of Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the list contains the names of candidates validly nominated by their parties at the close of primaries and periods set aside for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

Among the candidates listed by the commission were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who will represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Delta State governorship election and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others are Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC, Lagos), Olajide Adeniran (PDP, Lagos), Seyi Makinde (PDP, Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (APC, Lagos) and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (APC, Kwara).

However, the commission did not list any candidate for the PDP in Ogun State.

This followed the ruling by Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, which ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary in the state within 14 days.

The judge delivered the judgment while ruling on the application filed by three governorship aspirants in the state.

The trio of Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuri are challenging the outcome of the May 25 primary which produced Ladi Adebutu as PDP governorship candidate in the state.

The commission did not also list any candidate for APC in Akwa Ibom State.

Although Akpan Udofia who dumped the PDP for APC early this year won the May 27 election in the state, INEC rejected his nomination because its officials did not monitor the exercise.

The statement read: “In summary, the 18 political parties have fielded 837 candidates and their running mates for the 28 governorship elections that fall due in 2023. For State Assembly elections, 10,231 candidates are vying for 993 State Assembly seats.”

