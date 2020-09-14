Akwa Ibom APC wants Gov Udom to explain N239bn debts, N1.6tn revenue to state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has been rattled with the revelation that the state was owing banks N239.2 billion.

The party has, therefore, called on the state governor, Udom Emmanuel to explain how the loans obtained were spent.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) had on Thursday revealed that Akwa Ibom with N239.2 billion debt remained the third highest debtor state among the 36 states in the country.

But in a statement on Sunday by its publicity secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, the state APC expressed worries over what the governor did with the money.

The party accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government of the state of incurring over 80 per cent of Akwa Ibom’s debt.

“Akwa Ibom people deserve explanations on what Governor Udom Emmanuel has done with all the resources his administration has earned.

“As a political platform that espouses probity, accountability and transparency, the APC hereby calls on Mr Emmanuel to address the state immediately and give a full account of how he has spent our money.

“We hereby urge the elders and the people of the state to demand explanations from Governor Udom Emmanuel on what he did to the N1.6trn that has accrued to the state under his watch.

“There is just nothing to show for all that we have earned or borrowed. Governor Udom Emmanuel has not completed a 10-kilometre stretch of dual carriageway anywhere in our state,” the APC said.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom govt rejects NBS report on unemployment

The PDP, in its response to the development said through its spokesman in the state, Borono Bassey, that it doubted the DMO figure.

The party, however, said that Governor Emmanuel had justified every kobo accrued to the state with infrastructural projects, including the 1,700 kilometres of roads constructed in the last five years.

Join the conversation

Opinions