Akwa Ibom Assembly confirms eight commissioner-nominees

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed eight commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House for confirmation by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Confirming the nominees at plenary in Uyo, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, said the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

He directed the Clerk of the House to forward the parliament’s resolution to the governor for further action.

He said: “Accordingly, the list of commissioners and advisers sent by Governor Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed. The Clerk to the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, is hereby directed to forward the resolution of the House to the governor for action.”

The speaker advised the commissioner-designates to add value to the State Executive Council and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Those confirmed by the House were – Prof. Eno Ibanga, Mr. Frank Archibong, Dr. Augustine Umoh, Dr Ini Adiakpan, Mrs. Enobong Mbobo, Mr. Ini Ememobong, Mr. Amanam Nkanga and Dr. Imo Moffat.

Governor Emmanuel had on July 16 forwarded the list of commissioner nominees to the House for confirmation.

Earlier, the Chairman of House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions, Mr. Victor Ekwere, described the nominees as intelligent men and women of proven integrity.

