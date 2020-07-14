Akwa Ibom Assembly lifts local council chief’s suspension

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Tuesday lifted the suspension of the chairman of Nsit Atai local government area of the state, Lady Emem Ibanga.

The decision followed the adoption of the recommendations of the House Ad hoc Committee set up by the House leadership to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the local council chief at the plenary.

The lawmakers ordered Ibanga to ensure urgent payment of furniture allowance and other outstanding entitlements due to the councillors and political office holders in the local council before the expiration of their tenure in December.

They also charged the chairman to comply with its earlier directive to provide an official vehicle to the office of the vice-chairman before the end of September and also show evidence of compliance to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The House resolved that the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs should work very closely with all the local government councils in the state to ensure payment of all outstanding entitlements of public officers before the end of their tenure in December.

