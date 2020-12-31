Akwa Ibom clears air on assaulted student of Deeper Life school

The Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to accusations by the mother of a student of the Deeper Life Secondary School, Uyo, whom she said was molested, starved and sexually abused by his seniors in the school.

The woman, Deborah Okezie, had accused the state government of abandoning the case as well as being assaulted by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Enobong Mboho.

However, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong on Wednesday, December 30, the government debunked the allegations, saying it was only waiting for the outcome of the investigations currently being carried out by the police before taking the necessary action.

The statement signed by Emembong reads:

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, HE Udom Emmanuel had, last week, directed the Commissioner of Education to investigate a complain of neglect, starvation and molestation by a parent against the Management, Staff and some Students of Deeper Life High School, Uyo.

“The Commissioner had immediately swung into action by visiting the parents and the child who is the subject of the alleged infractions. She consequently invited the parents, the boy, school management, the accused students with their parents and named witnesses, to the Ministry of Education for a fact finding meeting.

“While the investigation was on going, the Attorney General of the State notified the Commissioner of Education of the concurrent investigation of the same matter by the Police and the interest of several international Organizations like the United Nations Special rapporteur on Human Trafficking, Mirabelle Center, FIDA, Akwa Ibom, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit of the Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom State among others.

“It was therefore advisable for the Commissioner for Education to hands off the investigation and allow the Police, which is the proper government agency to handle allegations of crime, to take over.

The medical report from the private hospital where the child had been taken for examination and treatment by his parents has been received, while the child has been taken for further medical investigations at the Agape Sexual referral Center, with the consent of the parents and all interested parties.

“The State Government is committed to the revelation of the truth of the circumstance and is determined to prosecute anybody found culpable of any wrongdoing. At no time did the Commissioner for Education or any staff of the State Government harass or intimidate the parent or the affected student, or anybody connected to the matter.

“We appeal to the public to exercise patience for a thorough investigation to be carried out by the Police and other relevant institutions on the matter. The State Government will, upon receipt of the reports, take necessary actions thereto.”

