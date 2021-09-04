Metro
Akwa Ibom CP orders arrest of police officer over alleged murder of suspect in custody
The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered the arrest of one ASP Joweigha Michael over the alleged involvement in the murder of a suspect, Kubiat Isaac, in custody.
The spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Uyo, the state capital.
He said the command’s attention was drawn to reports on social media that Isaac, who was arrested at a supermarket in the state, was beaten to death by a police operative.
The spokesman said: “The Akwa Ibom CP, Amiengheme Michael, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention for questioning of ASP Joweigha Michael who preliminary investigation revealed was the officer who effected the arrest of the late Isaac.
“It is expedient to state that the late Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for alleged armed robbery and cultism. The deceased had been evading arrest for some time.
“He was arrested at Eni Stores in Uyo on August 29 and taken in for questioning.
“On arrival at the Division Police Station, the DPO ordered that he be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where the case was pending for discreet investigation.
“Unfortunately, the suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the police clinic for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process.
“The CP has ordered an autopsy in order to determine what killed the suspect.
“The CP, who has great respect for fundamental rights, notes that contemporary policing is not about torture and should not be tolerated.
“He vowed that a diligent and transparent investigation would be conducted into the incident.”
