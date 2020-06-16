Akwa Ibom denies alleged plot to cut wages of civil servants

The Akwa Ibom State government has refuted claims in some quarters that it is planning to cut workers’ salaries due to the dwindling revenues accruing to the state mitigated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The claim was denied on Tuesday by the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien, while interacting with newsmen in Uyo, and it is coming against the backdrop of the recent slash of the state’s budget by 33% and the 20% cut in the wages of political office holders by the state governor.

Elder Essien who doused the fears of workers, assuring the workers that the state government would not cut their salaries, said that the welfare of the state workers was paramount to the state government.

He said, “The government has not cut the salaries of workers. April salary was paid in full of the new minimum wage. May salary was also paid in full of the new minimum wage. Government has no intention of cutting workers’ salaries.

“When it comes to the welfare of workers, governor Udom Emmanuel should be rated as the friendliest governor because for one, you will agree with me that the regular and timely payment of salary is a welfare package which helps the workers to plan their lives, their families and other necessity of life.

“In terms of promotion, late last year, the governor released the promotions of workers for 2017/18 and before the end of last year, three promotion examinations were taken and the process for 2019 promotion is on

“So, as far as promotion is concerned, the governor has done well to ensure that workers get their promotion on time,” Elder Essien added.

