Akwa Ibom gov, Udom, imposes 15-hr curfew to stem #EndSARS violence

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has imposed a 15-hour curfew in his domain to stem violence arising from the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Emem Obong which noted that the curfew was necessary to forestall further breakdown of law and order as well as to protect lives and properties.

According to the statement, the curfew imposed from 9 pm Thursday, 22 October to 12noon Friday, 23 October, 2020, was due to the violence in the ongoing protest.

“Due to the violent manifestations of some persons masquerading as #EndSARS protesters trying to create chaos this evening, in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom state, HE the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared a curfew effective 9 pm today, Thursday, 22nd October,2020 till midday tomorrow, Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

“This action is taken to protect lives and property of citizens and the restoration of Law and Order in our state. Within the period of this curfew, there will be an absolute cessation of movement, except for essential service providers, who must show a valid means of identification,” the statement read.

