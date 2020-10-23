Akwa Ibom governor extends curfew as #EndSARS protest turns violent

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has extended the curfew imposed on the state till Saturday in order to ensure the full return of normalcy.

Emmanuel, who announced the extension in a statement issued on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said the extension followed the unlawful activities of the #EndSARS protesters which had disrupted economic activities in the state.

The curfew declared earlier by the governor was to elapse on Friday.

He said: “This extension has become necessary because of the overriding interest of the public and the inevitable need to protect the lives and property of the citizens.”

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom gov, Udom, imposes 15-hr curfew to stem #EndSARS violence

Emmanuel directed total cessation of movement during the period.

The governor added: “Only those on essential duties with proper means of identification would be allowed to move during the period.

“All law-abiding citizens are to remain at home. Security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this order.”

Join the conversation

Opinions