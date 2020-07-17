Akwa Ibom governor suspends aide over alleged fraud

The Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, has suspended his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Emmanuel Nicholas, over alleged fraud.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, Friday said the governor’s aide suspension takes immediate effect.

According to him, Nicholas would remain suspended until the investigation into the allegations was completed by security agents.

Ekuwem said: “I have been directed to announce the immediate suspension of Mr. Emmanuel Nicholas from his duties as a Special Assistant to the Governor.

“This is as a result of allegations of fraudulent activities leveled against him.

“Mr. Nicholas will remain suspended until investigations are completed by security agencies and he is cleared of the allegations.

“The Akwa Ibom State Government led by Mr. Udom Emmanuel will continue to uphold transparency, integrity, and accountability as its core values.”

