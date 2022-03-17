Akwa Ibom governor to drop five commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has concluded plans to reshuffle the state executive council for effective performance.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement at the end of state executive council meeting on Thursday in Uyo, the state capital.

He said five commissioners would be dropped from the cabinet and names of their replacements would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in the coming days.

Ememobong revealed that two commissioners resigned their positions during the week for political reasons.

He said the council also reviewed the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Union of Teachers in the state and directed that the relevant ministries should take necessary steps to resolve the problem immediately.

