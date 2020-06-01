Akwa Ibom govt asks churches to reopen, says ban on other gatherings still in force

The Akwa Ibom State government has approved the reopening of churches in the state for worship activities beginning from June 7, 2020.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, the government said:

“This is based on guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) backed by an undertaking to comply and signed by representatives of all the blocs.

“The State Government is confident that CAN; being a body full of integrity, will do everything within its jurisdiction to ensure that all churches adhere strictly to these guidelines as violators will be prosecuted.

“A Joint Monitoring Team has been set up in each Senatorial District comprising of representatives of Government, Security agencies and Christian Association of Nigeria.

“However, the ban on burials, weddings, and indeed all forms of social gatherings is still in force until further notice.

“Citizens and residents are enjoined to observe all prescribed guidelines on religious and social gatherings as well as physical distancing while wearing face masks”

Some of the guidelines recommended for the re-opening of churches in the state include: that churches not hold tarry nights until coronavirus had been satisfactorily curtailed and that church members suffering from ailments should stay off church services.

