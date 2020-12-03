Akwa Ibom govt cancels Christmas Carol to stem spread of Covid-19

The Akwa Ibom State government has cancelled the staging of this year’s Christmas Carol festival to stem the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin, in Uyo, who said the decision to cancel the Christmas Carol was taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had hindered preparations for the festival.

Esin further noted that the Christmas Carol was also cancelled in order to obey the WHO, NCDC and the State Government protocols on social distancing and the threat of a second wave of the virus.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State wishes to inform the general public that the 2020 Edition of the state’s award winning Christmas Carol festival has been cancelled.

“This development is hinged on the logistics challenge posed by the global lockdown and international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the bourgeoning threat of a second wave of the virus.

“As expected of world class event (Christmas Carol) of that magnitude, its preparation starts at least six months before the date.

“The global travel restrictions and closure of factories earlier in the year, made it impossible to commence the planning of this annual soul lifting spiritual event this year.

“The government deeply regrets this development and urges citizens to take personal responsibility, in addition to government restrictions, to prevent the transmission of the dreaded virus,” he said.

