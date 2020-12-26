Akwa Ibom govt declares seven-day of mourning for Nkanga

The Akwa Ibom State government on Saturday declared a seven-day of mourning for the state’s former military governor, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, who died on Thursday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, said the seven-day mourning begins on Saturday.

He added that flags would be flown at half-mast throughout the period.

He said Nkanga, who was a chairman of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), died from complications resulting from COVID-19.

Ekuwem said: “The government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Military Governor of our state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who died on December 24.

“The information from the isolation centre where he (Nkanga) was admitted and managed indicated that the first indigenous military governor of our state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) died from complications resulting from COVID-19.

“Requisite protective protocol and contact tracing have been immediately activated.”

The deceased was the Director-General of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s “Divine Mandate” Campaign Organisation in 2015 and 2019.

He was also the Chairman of Ibom Airport Development Company and Ibom Air.

Nkanga ruled Akwa Ibom from September 1990 to January 1992.

“The Governor, Udom Emmanuel, is greatly saddened by the news of Nkanga’s passage and condoles with the bereaved family.

“Consequently, the governor has declared a seven-day period of mourning effective from Saturday, December 26, 2020. Flags are to be flown at half-mast for the duration of mourning in the state,” the SSG added.

