Akwa Ibom govt seals off church for attacking COVID-19 monitoring team

The Akwa Ibom State government has sealed off the premises of Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, Uyo, for allegedly attacking the state COVID-19 Compliance Monitoring Team.

The Secretary to State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Sunday.

He said the church was sealed off for allegedly obstructing, attacking and brutalizing members of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring team.

He added that the church was sealed off to prevent community transmission of COVID-19

The SSG said the pastors and members of the church involved in the attack would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Ekuwem said: “In response to this act of lawlessness by the church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed off with immediate effect until further notice.

“The pastors and relevant members of the church will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Eyewitnesses told journalists in Uyo that when the monitoring team arrived at the church around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, some men prevented the team from gaining access into the church premises.

They said appeals by the leader of the monitoring team, Mr. Enobong Uwah and other members including the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Ndueso Ekwere, were rebuffed by the men.

