Akwa Ibom Judicial Panel summons ex-speaker, orderly over alleged police brutality

Former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke has been summoned by the Judicial Panel set up by Akwa Ibom State government to investigate incidences of police brutality, human rights violation and extrajudicial killings in the state.

The Judicial Panel on Thursday ordered the former Speaker and one DSS personnel, Mr. Godwin Courage Eze who was said to be an orderly to him (Luke) when he was Speaker of the state Assembly to appear before it on December, 8, 2020 following a petition brought by one Dr. David Emmanuel Udo over alleged assault on him.

The panel also ordered that Luke, who is currently the member representing Etinan/Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom Federal Constituency, and Eze be served with copies of the petition with no JPPB/MEMO/069, noting further that they should endeavour to appear before it in person.

This came weeks after the Akwa Ibom State Police Command confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected hoodlums over their alleged involvement in the looting and destruction of properties during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Amiegheme Andrew, who disclosed this to journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, said police also recovered stolen properties worth millions of naira from the hoodlums.

