Akwa Ibom PDP backs Gov Emmanuel’s choice of successor

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is fully in support of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s choice of a successor ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Governor Emmanuel had, on Sunday, during a meeting of PDP Stakeholders at the Government House in Uyo, presented the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Eno Umoh, as his successor.

However, the move has polarised the party in the state with some politicians who have been nursing the ambition of running for the position, lampooning the Governor and the PDD over the choice of Umoh.

However, the state PDP said it was happy and comfortable with Emmanuel’s succession plan and have thrown their weight behind him.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Aniekan Akpan, gave the governor the backing when Emmanuel visited the party secretariat on Wednesday, pledging the party’s unalloyed support and loyalty of the party structures across the state to enable the governor actualise his completion agenda.

“We pledge our unflinching support towards the actualisation of your completion agenda. The party, through your support, has stabilised. We commend your achievements. You have done a lot. You are a pride to PDP.”

A former state chairman of the party, Paul Ekpo, who was also in the entourage of the governor, echoed the party chairman’s line by saying:

Read also: Akwa Ibom youth group rejects Gov. Udom’s chosen, say its imposition

“We will ensure that your completion agenda gets to a successful end.”

While responding to the party leaders, Governor Emmanuel said his action in choosing Umoh was in the best interest of the people.

“I would never do anything out of selfish interest. I am ready to take the bullet for the people. I am ready to take all the insults. Leadership is instituted by God. As a party, we will continue to remain united,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now