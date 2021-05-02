Akwa Ibom police arrest man for allegedly raping, killing 24-yr-old job seeker | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Akwa Ibom police arrest man for allegedly raping, killing 24-yr-old job seeker
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan for allegedly raping, killing and burying a 24-year-old applicant, Iniubong Umoren.
The decessed was said to have gone missing on Thursday, April 29, after she responded to a job vacancy at an undisclosed location along the Airport Road axis of Uyo, the state capital, and that was the last time her family heard from her.
According to a relation of Iniubong who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, she had left home on the day she got missing quite early to meet up with the purported interview, only for her to make a frantic phone call to her brother a few hours later which indicated that all was not well.
“She was heard screaming on the phone, saying they wanted to kill her. Shortly after, the phone went dead and all attempts to get her on phone proved abortive as her line was switched off,” the relative said.
The story of the missing girl was then spread widely on social media with her friends and family asking anyone with information about her location to inform the police with the view to finding her and unmasking her abductors.
READ ALSO: Ogun police clash with Yoruba Nation agitators, arrest 11
“It was through the spread of the story on social media that tech experts managed to provide evidence, locations, contacts and almost everything needed to unmask her kidnapper who turned out to be Uduak, a native of Idu Uruan in Uruan local government area and the matter was reported to the police,” the deceased’s relative said.
“He had apparently abducted Iniubong and took her to his house where he raped her.
“From what he told the police when he was arrested, when he tried to rape her again, she put up a resistance and he used an object to hit her on the head several times which led to her death.
“After killing her, he buried her in a shallow grave and fled to Oron to hide.
“But following pressure from the police and Nigerians on social media, Oron became uncomfortable for him and he ran back to Uruan.
“The Chairman of Uruan LGA, Surv. Iniobong Ekpeyong who was informed of Uduak’s crime by the police, invited Uduak’s cousin and asked him to bring the accused to him.
“When he was taken before the Chairman, he was asked to open up on what actually transpired and he confessed to his crimes.
“The Chairman invited the DPO of Uruan Police Division who arrested the suspect and took him to Uyo where he was handed over to the State Police Command.”
The state police spokesman, DSP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the arrest of Akpan to Ripples Nigeria, said it was too early to make a statement as investigations have just begun.
“Yes, we have arrested the suspect and investigations have begun in earnest. But it is too early to make any statement now as he was arrested only yesterday (Saturday).
“But what I can confirm is that he is in our custody and the Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation and prosecution. Once we conclude our investigations, I will make a comprehensive statement”, he said.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...