AKWA IBOM: Police arrests 20 suspected cultists for alleged murder

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 20 suspected cultists in connection with the alleged murder incidents in Inen Ikot Eteye, Ikot Inyang and Inen Ikot Owuk villages of Inen clan in Oruk Anam local government areas of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said that nineteen (19) suspected cultists were arrested on July, 22, 2020 following extensive and thorough manhunt for the culprits of the crime.

The State Police PPRO also informed that a 70-year-old man identified as Mr. Ita Johnson who was allegedly abducted by the hoodlums has been found following the arrest of the 20th suspect identified as Ukandie Okon Ibanga of Inen Ikot Owuk village.

He stated, “On July 19, 2020 at about 10:00am, the Police Command received an upsetting report of pandemonium occasioned by cult rivalry between the Iceland and Debam confraternities in Inen Ikot Eteye, Ikot Inyang and Inen Ikot Owuk villages.

“Following the incident, one Ubong Okon (27) suspected to be a member of Iceland confraternity was shot dead, while the whereabouts of one Ememobong Isaiah ( 25) also, a suspected member of the Iceland cult group who was allegedly attacked is yet unknown.

“Consequently, the Tactical teams deployed to the area by the Commissioner of Police on 19th July, 2020, operated in collaboration with the Oruk Anam Division and arrested a prime suspect, one Ukandie Okon Ibanga of Inen Ikot Owuk village who has been a wanted person in the Command for armed robbery and murder.

“In another coordinated manhunt for the hoodlums on 22nd July, 2020, nineteen (19) suspected cultists were arrested. Two (2) double barrel shotguns were recovered from the hideout of the hoodlums,” Nnudam concluded.

