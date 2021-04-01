Akwa-Ibom police confirm murder of officers, attacks on facilities | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Akwa-Ibom police confirm murder of officers, attacks on facilities
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the death of a police officer, CSP Ben Ajide and two others in what it said was an ‘unprovoked attack’.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, said the deceased officer, a Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and his colleagues were maintaining peace on 30th March 2021 when they were attacked, while four others are still missing.
He also said the divisional police station in Essien Udim Local Government Area was attacked by suspected hoodlums.
In a press release made available to journalists on Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, said the command was deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel.
“In recent times, in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, security personnel, particularly, the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom Command have come under persistent unprovoked attacks, leading to deaths and destruction of property, a trend which is totally absurd and unacceptable.
“Whereas the remote and immediate causes of these unprovoked attacks are unknown, a discreet investigation is on to unravel same and seek lasting solution.
“The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel who were out maintaining the peace yesterday, 30th March 2021 which led to the demise of CSP Ben Ajide who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others, while four others are missing,” he said.
