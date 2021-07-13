News
Akwa Ibom Police denies allegations of murder of four persons by operatives
The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has denied killing four persons in the Oron Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the command, SP Odiko Macdon, made the denial in a statement released to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.
Macdon said, “The attention of the Police Command in Akwa Ibom has been drawn to some social media publications alleging that four persons were killed at Oron by the police.
“For the records, the police were on a specified assignment to effect the arrest of a wanted suspect.
“The said suspect raised an alarm which led to an attack on the officers and an attempt to snatch their rifles from them.’’
READ ALSO: British police seize £294m haul of cryptocurrency
Macdon explained that the officers resisted the attempt but in the ensuing struggle, three persons were hurt and taken to the hospital.
The police spokesman, however, said that one of them was confirmed dead while on admission.
He also explained that during the struggle, the suspect escaped with a handcuff.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....