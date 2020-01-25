AKWA-IBOM SENATORIAL RERUN: APC withdraws, accuses INEC of bias

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has withdrawn from the senatorial election fixed to hold today (Saturday) January 25, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

The party announced it was withdrawing from the election over the alleged bias of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The state chairman of the APC, Mr Ini Okopido said in a press conference on Friday evening at the party’s secretariat in Uyo, that “APC has withdrawn from the re-run election in Essien Udim local government area as we are dissatisfied with the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.”

He said that neither Senator Godswill Akpabio, whose candidacy has been replaced with Ekperikpe Ekpo for the senatorial poll, nor Nse Ntuen, for Essien Udim State Constituency, would participate in the elections.

According to Okopido, the state APC had instituted a court process against INEC for failing to affirm the victory of Nse Ntuen as the member representing Essien Udim in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly as ordered by the Appeal Court.

He said, “We have officially as a party withdrawn from the rerun elections in Essien Udim local government area. We are so dissatisfied with the conduct of INEC in Akwa Ibom State and we have withdrawn from the elections.

“As far as we are concerned, Igini has shown unprecedented bias against APC. He cannot give us a fair contest. We know he does not like APC in Akwa Ibom State and if he conducts any election in Akwa Ibom, the party will withdraw. Igini has not been fair to us as a state.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier press conference in Uyo, the National Legal Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the chairman of the PDP election committee for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, accused Senator Godswill Akpabio of making plans to rig the elections.

READ ALSO: Ganduje’s administration built on lies, deceits, Kwankwaso replies Kano governor as feud deepens

“Akpabio is determined to massively rig the elections in aid of his party’s candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly just to deceive the world that APC is popular in his Local Government Area.

“To achieve this, Senator Akpabio has procured the service of DIG Michael Igbizi (who flew on the same Ibom Air flight and indeed sat on the same seat with him yesterday) whose intention is to reenact the roles played by AIG Musa Kimo during the last elections,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions