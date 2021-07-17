Sports
Al Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs in CAF Champions League final to win 10th title
Nigerian players, Junior Ajayi and Daniel Akpeyi were both in action as Al Ahly defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday night.
Akpeyi manned the goal post for Kaizer Chiefs while his Ajayi came on in the 90th minute for Al Ahly.
Ajayi’s Ahly thrashed Akpeyi’s Chiefs 3-0 to clinch the 2021 title thereby extending their record as the side with the most Champions League titles on the continent.
The Egyptian heavyweights won in Morocco to become the first side in history to be crowned African champions ten times.
Read Also: Akpeyi says ‘underdogs’ Kaizer Chiefs can stun Al-Ahly in CAFCL final
In-form forward Mohamed Sherif scored one and made another as Ahly took full advantage after Chiefs’ Happy Mashiane was dismissed shortly before the break.
Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy and Amr El Solia were the other goalscorers for the Cairo side.
Ahly’s tally of ten African crowns is now double that of their nearest challengers, with city rivals Zamalek and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe both tied on five apiece.
Ajayi has now won the CAF Champions League two times after picking his first title in 2020.
