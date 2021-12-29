Al-Mustapha accuses wealthy Nigerians of sponsoring terrorism, banditry

Major Hamza Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to the late ex-Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Wednesday, blamed wealthy Nigerians for the country’s insecurity.

Al-Mustapha, who featured in a programme in the Hausa Service of Voice of America (VOA), said rich people with access to weapons and hard drugs were sponsors of Boko Haram insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

He charged the Federal Government to act decisively against the individuals in a bid to halt the country’s slide into total ruins.

The ex-CSO insisted that the few individuals benefitting from Nigeria’s mineral resources appeared unstoppable in their resolve to bring down the country.

He said: ” It is high time that every patriotic Nigerian, anyone who has Nigeria, Africa, or the entire world at heart to stand up and make a personal contribution. Things are not moving as expected.

“There are people spending their money to cause crisis and it appears they are succeeding.

“They have access to weapons and different kinds of drugs today in Africa, especially here in Nigeria.

“That is why in my remarks I delved on these issues and other issues pertaining to world affairs.

“A few powerful individuals have acquired the means of exploring, refining, and exporting the nation’s mineral resources.

” If you want to stop them, they are ever ready to use all means at their disposal to fight you. They can even do that in collaboration with their local and foreign allies.

“They are powerful and can fight any government that tries to stop them.Fighting them will require tact, reverting the laws, and educating those carrying out the laws and those in government. They should know where they lag behind and where they are found wanting. ”

“From what I have said, if things are to be corrected, the government must step on toes. People must be shown the right thing to do so that peace and harmony will be restored.”

