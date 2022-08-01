International
Al-Qaeda leader, al-Zawahiri killed in US strike
The leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has been killed in a United States counter-terrorism operation in Afghanistan.
BBC reports that al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.
The US military officials told journalists on Monday night that Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safe house when the drone fired two missiles at him.
They added that family members who were with the terrorist when he was killed were unharmed.
The United States President, Joe Biden, confirmed the military operation at a media briefing in the White House.
He said Zawahiri had “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens.”
“Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” the president added.
READ ALSO: Al-Qaeda promises US ‘war on all fronts’ if Biden pulls troops out of Afghanistan
Al-Zawahiri took over as al-Qaeda leader after the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011.
The duo masterminded the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US with al-Zawahiri regarded as one of America’s “most wanted terrorists.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...