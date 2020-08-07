AL-QAEDA: Nigerian govt appeals for western nations’ support in fight against terrorism

The Federal Government on Friday appealed to developed nations to make available the platforms it required to effectively prosecute the war against terrorism and insurgency.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal when he featured on a TVC live programme, “This Morning” in Abuja.

The minister was reacting to the recent claim by a United States army commander, Maj.-Gen. Dagvin Anderson, on the infiltration of Al-Qaeda and other terror groups to North-West part of the country.

Mohammed said the federal government had always been alive to its responsibilities in securing the country, adding that security remained the topmost priority of the administration.

He appealed to the developed nations to assist the country in the war against insurgency and terrorism by providing the relevant platforms needed.

He said: “For instance, for more than two years, we have been waiting for certain platforms from certain countries which they have refused to supply to us.

“Even, some countries have refused to give us maintenance on existing platforms.

“Fighting terrorism is a global issue and should be global joint efforts.

“As much as we are committed to fight terrorism, we also need the support of the developed countries to release to us some platforms that will make our fight more efficient.

“It must be noted that we are not asking them to give us these platforms for free.

“As a matter of fact, in many cases, some of them have simply refused to even sell to us for whatever reasons.

“Therefore, you cannot at one hand refuse to sell to us effective platforms to fight terrorism and at the same time accuse us of allowing terrorism to run down the continent.”

