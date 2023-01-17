International
Al-Shabaab kills 11 soldiers in Somali military camp
The Somali militant group, Al Shabaab, on Tuesday killed 11 soldiers, including a senior commander in an attack on an army camp north of Mogadishu.
A military commander with the Somali National Army (SNA), Ahmed Mohamud, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the terrorists also lost a number of fighters as soldiers repelled the attack.
“The terrorists have been repelled and the Somali army are in full control of the area.
“11 members of the army, including a senior military commander, died in the attack, and dozens of the terrorists were killed. “
He said the Islamists detonated a car packed with explosives outside the camp 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Mogadishu before armed men stormed the compound and started shooting sporadically.
