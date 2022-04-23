Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi passes on

The Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, is dead, according to report reaching Ripples Nigeria.

Alaafin Adeyemi died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, after a brief illness.

According to sources, his remains were brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began immediately.

The 83-year-old monarch was the longest reigning Alaafin ever who, until his demise, was on the thrown for 52 years.

As of the time of filing this report, no official announcement had been made by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as regards the incident.

However, the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, the head of the ‘Oyo Mesi’, who broke the news, will now lead Oyo before a new Alaafin is installed.

This came barely few months after the death of two other senior monarchs in Oyo State, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Soliu Adetunji and Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi.

