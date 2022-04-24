Alaafin of Oyo to get a state burial – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday the state government would give the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, a befitting burial.

Oba Adeyemi died on Friday at the age of 83.

His death came a few months after the duo of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, passed away.

Oyewunmi died on December 12, 2021, while Olubadan passed away on January 5 this year.

The governor, who paid a condolence visit to the late monarch’s family in Oyo on Sunday, said the government would spare no expense in honouring the late Adeyemi with a state burial.

He urged the Oyomesi not to leave the position vacant for too long, saying his government would ensure that the late Alaafin’s intentions were carried out.

Makinde said: “No matter how old the Alaafin was, we would not have wanted him to join his ancestors. When he ascended the throne of his forefathers, I was very young. But because of the way Kabiyesi was to us, we would have loved to have him with us forever if it was possible.

“For that, we are sad but we are also happy because Kabiyesi lived long on the throne of his forefathers.

“Secondly, since we heard about the news of his demise, throughout yesterday, I received calls from the Presidency and a lot of my colleagues. Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have called me personally.

“What this means is that Kabiyesi lived a fulfilled and impactful life not only in Oyo State but throughout the federation. That is why those who are mourning with us could also feel the impact.”

“At this point that we are mourning the passage of Baba, they are also identifying with us.

“For all of us in Oyo State, it is a difficult period and what we need more is prayers. All the good things Baba wished to come to pass, may God give us the wisdom to actualise them. And I want to promise everybody that, as a government, we will do everything possible to give him a befitting burial rite.

“I want to appeal to you, Oyo Mesi, who is in charge of the installation of monarchs. We don’t want to see any vacuum for a long time. When you are done with the rites you are supposed to perform, we are here to ensure the wishes of Baba come to pass.”

