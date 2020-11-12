Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife alleges threat to life, says attempt made to kidnap her

Queen Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, one of the 12 wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has alleged that her life is under threat and constant harassment by the monarch for daring to walk out of their marriage.

The estranged wife of the Alaafin who raised the alarm on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening explained that she left her marriage because she can no longer continue to live in bondage.

The mother of two (twins) who is one of the youngest wives of the Alaafin of Oyo also called on Nigerians in the post to note that were anything to happen to her, the monarch should be held responsible.

She wrote thus on her Instagram page, “It is with great sadness that I am putting out this statement. I deem it necessary to do so as I feel my life is being threatened as a result of me walking out of my marriage. The purpose of this statement is to let all and sundry know that should anything happen to me and my children, it is as a result of my exit from the palace. And the monarch should be held responsible.

“It’s not my wish to walk out. I can’t continue to live under bondage. I wish to live, be the best I can for my children.

“I chose not to grant any interview to any media outlet as this is my personal and private life in which for the sake of my children, I chose to leave quietly in order to live for them. However, if I feel my life is being threatened.

“This is an outcry to protect my life. That I left the palace should not warrant a threat to my life. I can never deny my children the right to their father, however, it is only motherly for me to have them with me,” she added.

“I was appalled to find out that my family is being harassed because my location is unknown to the king. The attempt to also have me kidnapped failed, and I can no longer keep my silence.

“I refuse to live in bondage and will do anything within my human right to be free. I just want to live and be the mother of my children,” she concluded.

This came weeks after the once well-loved wife of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, known as Olori Badirat Ajoke deleted all traces of being married to the monarch on social media.

We gather that after she was accused of involving in an illicit affair with popular Fuji musician, K1 D Ultimate, (a claim she denied), Olori Ajoke has distanced from her husband after she was asked to pack out of the palace until the conclusion of the investigation.

Further scoop reveals that the mother of three who was a regular feature beside the Alaafin at social functions, refused to send a birthday message to the revered king on his 82nd birthday fueling speculation that she may have finally said bye to her marriage to the monarch.

