Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife confirms she went under the knife

Queen Ola, the estranged wife of the Alaafin of Oyo has confirmed that she has joined the elongating list of celebrities who have gone under the knife.

Queen Ola revealed on her Instagram platform that she had a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) during an exchange with a nosy follower.

“How long will you keep sitting down. We already know you did BBL. Stand up and flaunt what your Dr gave you,” the nosy follower wrote.

In her response, Ola confirmed going through the Brazilian Butt Lift but advised her nosy followers to leave her alone.

“Madam, if it is BBL, please kindly do your own now Abi?? If I like I sit down, if I like I stand. It’s my choice and it’s my money. I paid for the BBL. Leave me alone now,” she replied.

Read the exchange below.

Queen Ola has now joined the elongating of Nigerian celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh, Laura Ikeji-Nwankwo and a host of others who have gone under the knife.

