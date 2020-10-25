Alaafin’s wife finally exits palace? Pasuma speaks on being chased from #EndSARS protests. See other gists we tracked

OLORI BADIRAT AJOKE

These are certainly not the best of times for the once well-loved wife of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, known as Olori Badirat Ajoke as she has reportedly deleted all traces of being married to the monarch on social media.

We gather that after she was accused of involving in an illicit affair with popular Fuji musician, K1 D Ultimate, (a claim she denied), Olori Ajoke has distanced from her husband after she was asked to pack out of the palace until the conclusion of the investigation.

Further scoop reveals that the mother of three who was a regular feature beside the Alaafin at social functions, refused to send a birthday message to the revered king on his 82nd birthday fueling speculation that she may have finally said bye to her marriage to the monarch.

DEJI ADEYANJU

Social media activist and co-convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his official Twitter page to slam African feminists whom he accused of not towing the same line with their counterparts in Europe and America.

The rights activists while expressing his opinion on African feminists accused them of hypocrisy adding that in some cases, they even go as far as quoting the Bible to defend their actions.

According to him; “They want to enjoy equality and also be taken care of by men.”

He stated further on his Twitter handle; ”The only thing I have against African feminists is hypocrisy. They want to enjoy equality & also be taken care of by men. As they popularly call it- chop men’s money. They will even quote the Bible. They don’t want to copy the mindset of their feminist’s colleagues in Europe & America”

BBNAIJA’S VEE

Weeks after exiting the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house after spending close to three months during the reality TV show, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele has reflected on her time during the contest.

According to her, she didn’t expect she would get to the finals of the reality TV show because she wasn’t everybody’s favourite but she was glad she did because even the so-called strong housemates didn’t get to the finals.

She also revealed that she never expected to be in a relationship in the house as her relationship with Neo kept viewers entertained and cemented her as one of the beloved housemates who made it to the finals.

“I never knew I would ever be in a relationship in the house. Conspiracy, yes… I saw that coming because of the kind of person I am. But a relationship, no. I was fresh out of a relationship and the damage had been done, so I wanted to stay away from the opposite sex. But the fact that I gave Neo a chance says that he clearly means something to me,” Vee noted.

READ ALSO: Otedola foots medical bill of dying former lecturer, Phyno accuses Enugu govt of threatening #EndSARS protesters. See other scoops

KESSINGTON ADEBUTU

Glasses clinged and felicitations were dished out in kind as popular socialite and lotto mogul, Kessington Adebutu had another reason to be happy as he celebrated another year on earth.

Popularly known as Baba Ijebu, Kessington Adebutu clocked 85 years but development was devoid of any classical celebration as feelers revealed that the man in question decided to merry in a sober manner.

The low key celebration, we gather, is not because of any health reason, but as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance which has rocked the nation.

SIMI

‘Duduke’ crooner, Simi has weighed in on the ongoing protests against police brutality and bad governance lamenting that Nigerians are now used to suffering as if it is normal.

In a series of tweets on her official account, the singer urged government officials not capable of doing their jobs to resign, and also highlighted the deplorable sectors in the country, pointing out that it is only wickedness that will make a leader see his or her people suffering and still sleep at night.

“You begged people to vote for you and then you looked away.

“Anything you accept for the Nigerian people should be something you would also accept for yourself and your children. That’s what a true leader is,” she tweeted.

PASUMA

Fuji maestro, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has denied being chased away from the protest ground in Alausa, Lagos State, after he was seen in a viral video where he was escorted from the protest by private security men.

Pasuma took to his Instagram page to deny that he was chased out of the EndSARS protest stating further that he was well received by youths during the protests against police brutality and bad governance.

“I was never chased away by the protesters. I was well received by the youths who know that I am in support of their fight for a better Nigeria for all and sundry. Please ignore reports that I was chased from the protests,” he said in the video on Instagram.

Join the conversation

Opinions