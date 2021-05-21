Alao-Akala urges Gov Makinde to ensure justice for child allegedly killed by motorcade | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Alao-Akala urges Gov Makinde to ensure justice for child allegedly killed by motorcade
Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State has called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to find the killer of a child in the Ogbomoso area of the state.
This call was contained in a statement issued by Alao-Akala on Friday in Ibadan.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the child was killed by a car suspected to be in Makinde’s motorcade in Ogbomoso on Thursday.
The former governor described the incident as sad and unfortunate, saying it was heartbreaking to see the father of the little girl carrying the lifeless body of his once bubbly child in tears and anguish.
He urged Makinde to ensure that a thorough investigation was carried out on the incident and the findings made public.
Alao-Akala insisted that no matter how highly placed the person involved was, such an individual must be brought to justice.
READ ALSO: Alao-Akala urges Makinde to convene council of state meeting over insecurity in Oyo
“Gov. Makinde must ensure that justice is accordingly served as a deterrent to other reckless drivers.
“It is with a heavy heart that I commiserate with the good people of Ogbomoso and most especially the family of the young, vibrant, and energetic young girl whose life was cut short.
“The sad and unfortunate event is heart-rendering, seeing the father of the little girl carrying the lifeless body of his child in tears and anguish.
“I, therefore, call on Gov. Seyi Makinde to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out on this incident and the findings made public.
“Whoever, no matter how highly placed involved in this dastardly act, should be brought to book with justice served accordingly to serve as a deterrent to other reckless drivers,’’ Alao-Akala said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
