Alao-Akala urges Makinde to convene council of state meeting over insecurity in Oyo

The former Oyo State governor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Saturday, advised Governor Seyi Makinde to convene a council of state meeting to brainstorm on the security challenges facing the state.

Alao-Akala made the call in a chat with journalists at the end of an expanded meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council at his residence in Ibadan.

He said: “A council of state meeting comprising of all former governors of the state both uniformed and civilian is necessary at this point to save our dear state from total collapse security wise.

“A council of state meeting is a statutory organ of government and its function includes advising the executive in policymaking.”

The ex-governor said Makinde needed help in order to maintain law and order in Oyo State.

Alao-Akala urged the governor to sit down with his predecessors and discuss how to address the state security challenges.

He added: “Take for instance, at the national level, the president meets periodically with former heads of state, former presidents, former Chief Justices of Nigeria amongst others at the National Council of State meeting.

“The meeting is aimed at reviewing activities of government and seeking advice or interventions where need be.

“This is exactly what he needs in Oyo State at the moment, the peace and stability of Oyo state is a collective responsibility of all, we are all stakeholders in the Oyo State Project.”

Alao-Akala implored Makinde to meet the former governors of the state who would offer a solution to the problem before it gets out of control.

