Albinos urge INEC to make voting materials sensitive

Albino Foundation has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make voting materials for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) sensitive during elections.

The founder Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, spoke at a dialogue session on disability inclusion in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The dialogue was organised by Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and Albino Foundation with support from UK Foreign, Communication and Development Office.

“The findings from the general and off circle elections are that although INEC had electoral resources that would address the issues surrounding persons with disabilities, those resources were not used.

“This is because one, INEC staff and some of the ad hoc staff are ignorant of that provision; they were also not used because many of them did not know how to use them.

“Thirdly, they were not used because it was deployed probably to the wrong location and that is why we are telling INEC to make disability materials sensitive materials so that more attention can be given to it,’’ he said.

