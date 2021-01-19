The Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi, on Tuesday appointed
Prof Sunday Oge Elom as the third substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.
This was revealed by the Registrar/Secretary of the Council, Odisa Okeke, in an announcement on Tuesday, stating that the new VC is to assume office on February 11, 2020.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt orders schools to reopen January 18
Elom is to succeed Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba who has held the position for five years. His tenure will elapse on February 10.
Okeke said “ Elom’s selection was based on the recommendation of the joint Council Senate Selection Board in line with the university miscellaneous provision (Amendment) Act 2003.
- Troops repel bandits in Kaduna - January 19, 2021
- 24,000 children yet to resume school In Lagos —Sanwo-Olu - January 19, 2021
- Alex Ekueme University appoints new VC - January 19, 2021