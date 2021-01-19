Alex Ekueme University appoints new VC

The Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi, on Tuesday appointed

Prof Sunday Oge Elom as the third substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

This was revealed by the Registrar/Secretary of the Council, Odisa Okeke, in an announcement on Tuesday, stating that the new VC is to assume office on February 11, 2020.

Elom is to succeed Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba who has held the position for five years. His tenure will elapse on February 10.

Okeke said “ Elom’s selection was based on the recommendation of the joint Council Senate Selection Board in line with the university miscellaneous provision (Amendment) Act 2003.

