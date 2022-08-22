Sports
Algeria to face Super Eagles instead as Ghana pull out of planned friendly
The Desert Foxes of Algeria have opted to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly game next month.
The game has been scheduled to take place at the New Stadium in Oran on 27 September, 2022.
The friendly game was earlier billed to be against Ghana, but Algeria Football Association (AFA) were forced to look for an alternative opponent after the Black Stars pulled out.
Read Also: Despite Super Eagles' W'Cup miss, Nigerian football is waxing strong —Pinnick
Algeria, who also failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, would be facing Guinea in another friendly on September 24.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Coach Djamel Belmadi-led Algeria defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Algeria also defeated Nigeria in a friendly in Austria in October 2020. And both nations will be locking horns again in September.
