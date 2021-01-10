Ali Baba angry with govt; Wande Coal speaks on his ‘frustration’. Read other stories from the mill

LATE CHIEF LULU BRIGGS

Two years after the death of High Chief Dr. Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who passed away shortly after arriving in Accra, Ghana for his annual vacation with his wife, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs on December 27, 2018, at the age of 88, the late oil mogul, businessman and philanthropist, will now finally be committed to mother Earth.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the late Kalabari chief will finally be laid to rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021, following burial arrangements announced on Friday, January 1, 2021, by the Chiefs of Oruwari Briggs family of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Further scoop reveals that the burial arrangement was finally decided upon after Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the second son of the oil magnate, worked quietly with other family members to end the unresolved disagreement, which had stalled the burial plans of his late father at different times.

WANDE COAL

‘Bumper to Bumper’ crooner, Wande Coal, who in 2019 signed a record deal with American music distribution and recording company, Empire via a joint venture deal with Starstruck Management, has stated that he is one of the most misunderstood musicians on the scene.

The ebony skinned musician and songwriter, took to his official Twitter page to express his frustration at being misunderstood but however did not reveal much information about his present challenge.

Wande Coal who kept many wondering what he may be going through wrote thus; “Tired Honestly. I’m Misunderstood”.

“I speak English, Yoruba, Pidgin and they still don’t understand. Who out there can relate?” he added.

ALI BABA

Ace comedian, Ali Baba is seriously cross with the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari over its handling of National Identification Number (NIN) registration amid a second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The stand-up comedian has thus urged the government to postpone the ongoing NIN registration in the country over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, stressing that whatever purpose the government desires to achieve with the process can be achieved after the pandemic might have been put under control.

Ali Baba wrote thus on Instagram; “Believability of information from the government is at the lowest ebb right now, especially with the cases of the palliatives that were hidden when people were hungry. The government has not really been in the good books of believability. Then to crown it all, in the face of this second wave, you tell people to do National Identification Number registration and people are packing themselves in places.

“The number of people that are going to catch Covid and become victims of Covid from going to register will be higher than people who go to the beach or people who throw parties.

JANET ADEMOLA

The death of Janet Ademola, the younger sister of veteran Yoruba actress Mrs. Folake Aremu popularly known as Orisabunmi, has been announced to the dismay of many who are still mourning the death of two of her older siblings.

We gather that Janet kicked the bucket on Saturday, January 9th, four days after the death of Orisabunmi and barely 48 hours after their older brother, Steve Onisola, also joined ‘their ancestors’.

Unconfirmed reports however suggest that the trio may have died after contracting the deadly mutant COVID-19 variant which has fast spread across the country and has claimed many lives thus far.

JIM MADUIKE: Veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster, Jim Lawson Maduike, who worked with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), for a period of 14 years, is dead.

The death of Jim Lawson Maduike, which has thrown the movie industry into another round of mourning was confirmed by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas.

We gather that the Maduike who joined Nollywood in 2004 and featured in over 150 movies in his lifetime died on Saturday after reportedly complaining of body aches at around 12 pm.

VICTORIA IYAMA

One-time rave of Nollywood, Victoria Iyama has confirmed that she has unfortunately tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The thespian who currently resides in the United Kingdom shared the news on her official Instagram page while on hospital bed as well as revealing her test result which turned out to be positive.

”Gratitude Gratitude Gratitude…thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown………l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc…. I would rather go through this than my children.

“What a Christmas and New Year…,what a 2021. COVID-19 is a terrible terrible virus ….l can’t even explain…..So exhausting….3weeks and still counting…..”

