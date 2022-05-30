Ali-Modu Sheriff clarifies presidential ambition after posters surface across major cities

Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, the former governor of Bornor, has distanced himself from campaign posters circulating across the country claiming that he is running for president in 2023.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, Sheriff urged the people to dismiss the posters, claiming that they were the creation of mischief-makers who were hinting what was not true.

Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation’s Director of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Babandede Isa, signed the statement.

“It has come to the notice of Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, a former two-term governor of Borno that a serving senator has again, started his propaganda war, insinuating and making up infantile allegations against him.

“This is especially with regards to campaign posters in circulation purporting that Sheriff is running for the presidency in 2023 with a popular politician from the South-South.

“We are fully aware that the serving senator is behind the circulation of the posters and recent propaganda against Sheriff,’’ the statement said.

It warned those involved in circulating the posters to desist from the act and to stop all negative propaganda against the respected politician forthwith, else legal actions would be taken against them.

“The public should disregard the posters and other allegations against Sheriff that he is into arms dealing because there is no iota of truth in it.

“The posters and allegations against Sheriff should be seen as efforts of a mischief maker trying to insinuate what is not correct.

“If Ali-Modu Sheriff wants to contest the presidency in 2023, he will be bold to tell Nigerians of his intention and seek their support without going through the back door or doing so by proxy,“ it added.

