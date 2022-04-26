Connect with us

Business

Aliko Dangote rises to 72nd spot on world’s rich list

Published

9 mins ago

on

I had to withdrew $10m on the spot to convince myself I had so much money —Dangote

Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote, has emerged as the 72nd wealthiest man in the world.

According to the latest data on Bloomberg’s billionaires’ index, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group has an estimated net worth of $20.4 billion.

Dangote was ranked the 97th richest person in the world back in January with a net worth of $19.2 billion.

READ ALSO: How Aliko Dangote’s wealth depicts disappointing state of Nigeria’s business environment

In February, he moved up the ranking to become the 83rd richest person in the world, overtaking the Russian owner of English Premiership League (EPL) side, Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, who is now ranked 132nd on the list of the world’s 500 richest people.

Africa’s richest man has maintained the top spot on the continent for 11 years in a row.

He is the only African billionaire on the list of 100 richest people on the planet.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

one × 1 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...