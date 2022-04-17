Aliko Dangote, shareholders make N110.76bn as Rabiu Abdulsamad, others left empty-handed

Shareholders’ investment in Dangote Cement grew by 2.37% after four days of trading this week while its market competitor, BUA Cement, didn’t offer its investors much to be excited about.

Holders of Dangote Cement shares, including Aliko Dangote, went home with N110.76 billion at the end of this week’s trading session, as high demand in the firms’ stock pushed the company’s market capitalisation up.

This puts shareholders’ total investment in Dangote’s cement business at N4.77 trillion, up from last week Friday’s N4.66 trillion – thanks to its stock value jumping to N280 per share, from N273.5.

While investors at Dangote Cement were busy counting their gains, shareholders at BUA Cement, owned by Rabiu Abdulsamad, were left empty handed within the four days of capital market activities.

BUA Cement share remained flat during the period under review, trading at N70.75kobo per share this week, which saw the firm’s shareholders’ investment stagnant at N2.39 trillion.

